Royal Caribbean Announces New Private Island Destination in Vanuatu

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 15, 2019

Royal, Caribbean, International
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International announced Monday the cruise line would build its newest private island destination in the South Pacific, dubbed Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu.

During a ceremony featuring Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley, they revealed the destination would be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu to showcase its natural beauty, highlight local culture, provide employment opportunities and educate residents on the islands.

In addition, Royal Caribbean has vowed to keep construction and operation of the destination sustainable. Perfect Day at Lelepa will become the first carbon-neutral private cruise destination in the world and safeguard the island’s ecosystems.

“We believe our destinations should be sustainably designed,” Bayley said in a statement. “That idea goes beyond simply protecting the ecological features of Lelepa and includes showing respect for the people and traditions that make this a special place.”

“Vanuatu is a true paradise for both our people and the visitors we welcome to our shores each year,” Salwai said. “Today marks a major step forward in our island nation’s close relationship with Royal Caribbean and one that will support sustainable growth for future generations. The Ni-Vanuatu people look forward to welcoming Royal Caribbean guests from around the world to enjoy extraordinary adventures and relaxation during their Perfect Day at Lelepa.”

The Perfect Day at Lelepa destination will have a different look and feel from Royal Caribbean’s popular Perfect Day at CocoCay, as the cruise line is looking to create the ideal South Pacific experience.

Australia-based Cox Architecture will serve as the lead architect on the project.

