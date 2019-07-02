Royal Caribbean Orders Third Icon-Class Ship
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has entered into an agreement with shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a third Icon-class ship.
The new vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2025, the company announced Tuesday.
Featuring environmentally-friendly innovations and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the ship will join a pair of sister ships slated to be delivered in 2022 and 2024, respectively.
Details surrounding the cruise line's Icon-class ships remain relatively scarce. However, it is known that they will accommodate approximately 5,000 passengers and introduce fuel cell technology as part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Icon-class fleet that affirms our commitment to clean-power technologies at sea," said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, in a statement. "We've designed a class of ships powered by liquefied natural gas that leverages the latest, environmentally-friendly applications. We believe that innovative shipbuilding can reduce our carbon footprint and boost energy efficiencies to help to build a cleaner future."
In his own statement, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO, Michael Bayley, called these "exciting times" for the cruise line.
"Building on our vision with the addition of a third order is a testament to our confidence in the innovative design and energy-efficient technology and engineering that will, without a doubt, make Icon class a game changer," he added.
Royal Caribbean said the order is contingent upon financing.
