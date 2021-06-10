Royal Caribbean President Clarifies the Cruise Line's Vaccine Policy
Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley on June 10 posted an outline of the line’s vaccine policy, as the company has been buffeted with accusations of reversing its all-vaccinated passenger mandate due to political considerations.
“I have read many different narratives on our vaccine policy, and I thought I would clarify the current policy,” Bayley wrote. “It is complicated as we navigate through different laws and regulations by state and country and region. One guarantee is whatever the policy is today, it will evolve and change.”
Some industry observers and fans have accused Royal Caribbean of reversing its vaccine mandate on cruises out of Florida to appease Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has banned any businesses from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. The reaction has been both positive and negative in our hyper-politicized society.
In his Facebook post, Bayley asked for thoughtful reaction.
“My only request is, please share your opinion or comments in a polite way,” he wrote. “If you could read some messages I have received! It’s scary!”
Bayley outlined the policy as it currently stands on June 10 as ships prepare to resume service from U.S. homeports.
– All crew members will be fully vaccinated on the entire Royal Caribbean fleet.
– The mandate is for fully vaccinated passengers on Adventure from Nassau, the Bahamas; Anthem of the Seas from Southampton, U.K.; Jewel of the Seas from Cyprus; Serenade and Ovation of the Seas from Seattle; Independence of the Seas from Galveston; and Harmony of the Seas from Barcelona. Bayley said vaccines would also be required if Oasis of the Seas gets approval to sail from Bayonne, N.J. Exceptions will be made for children who are not age-eligible for vaccines – 12 and up in the U.S. after Aug. 1. Kids will be required to be tested at no charge and are subject to health protocols.
– Vaccines are “strongly recommended” but not required for cruises on Freedom, Odyssey, Allure, Symphony and Mariner of the Seas sailing out of Florida ports in July and August. “We expect approximately 90 percent of our guests will be vaccinated,” Bayley wrote. “Guests who choose not to be vaccinated or not willing to verify vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols, which will be at their expense. Kids not eligible for vaccines (under 12 from Aug. 1) will be required to be tested at no additional charge.
– Quantum of the Seas, which has been sailing out of Singapore since last November, follows health protocols and guidance from the Singapore government that use testing and health protocols. To date, over 75,000 guests have sailed onboard Quantum with no outbreaks, he said.
