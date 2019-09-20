Royal Caribbean Shutting Down Dine-Drink-Discover Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood September 20, 2019
The popular Dine-Drink-Discover program offered by Royal Caribbean will be shut down in 2020.
According to CruiseCritic.com, Royal Caribbean officials confirmed the Dine-Drink-Discover program would no longer be available on all Oasis-class ship sailings departing on or after January 1, 2020.
The cruise line’s program was previously offered to passengers booking Central Park and Boardwalk balcony cabins on Oasis-class ships, and travelers who already booked the Dine-Drink-Discover perk on sailings before December 31 remain unaffected.
As for passengers who purchased the program for sailings between January 1, 2020, and April 2021, they will receive a $50 nonrefundable onboard credit per stateroom.
Officials from Royal Caribbean released a statement on the change to Cruise Critic:
Royal Caribbean International's Dine-Drink-Discover program will be discontinued on sailings departing on or after January 1, 2020. The cruise line continually makes enhancements to its robust lineup of experiences and amenities, and that includes the introduction of new offerings and the departure of others.
The departure of Dine-Drink-Discover is a result of careful consideration and our guests' feedback, including insights from research conducted to further anticipate what travelers value most in their vacations.
Royal Caribbean is communicating the update and compensation information to guests and travel advisors beginning September 18.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS