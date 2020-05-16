Royal Caribbean To Eliminate Buffets on Post-Coronavirus Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood May 16, 2020
Royal Caribbean announced during a conference call that health and safety changes being planned for a post-coronavirus cruise industry include eliminating traditional buffet offerings.
According to CruiseCritic.com, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley revealed during a virtual call with the cruise line’s senior vice president Vicki Freed that buffets will have to be at least temporarily removed from ships to avoid any concerns about the spread of illnesses.
“I think in the beginning, there will not be a buffet, that's how I see it,” Bayley said. “We will utilize the space, we will utilize the Windjammer, but in all probability, it won't be a classical buffet.”
“It will be something more akin to a restaurant,” Bayley continued.
The likely removal of buffets from dining areas is just the latest in a long line of health and safety changes being made to ensure the cruise line will be able to sail when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifts its no-sail order.
Royal Caribbean is also working with the CDC on enhanced measures to protect the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited when operations resume.
Last month, the cruise line filed a patent application for its own branded version of a face mask to protect passengers and employees. Dubbed Seaface, the plan is for the safety devices to be implemented on all of the company’s ships.
