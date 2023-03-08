Royal Caribbean to Open Beach Club in the Bahamas in 2025
Following approval from the government of The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International is proceeding with plans for its first Royal Beach Club, which is scheduled to open in 2025 on the western section of Nassau’s Paradise Island.
The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island is being created in conjunction with the Bahamian government with a “public-private partnership in which Bahamians can own up to 49 percent equity in the beach club,” Royal Caribbean said.
“Local businesses and entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to manage the vast majority of the experience. Overall, the new venture will generate hundreds of jobs across its construction and long-term operation.”
The beach club will feature private cabanas, Bahamian cuisine, barbeques, live music, goods from local artisans and more.
It will be set on 13 acres owned by Royal Caribbean and four acres of Crown Land, which will be “contributed as equity in the new venture to ensure a share of the profits return to the government and the people in a first-of-its-kind agreement in The Bahamas,” Royal Caribbean said. “This, in addition to a new tourism levy, will go into reinvesting in the local community.”
“The Bahamas has been a phenomenal partner since the very start when they became our first port of call more than 50 years ago,” said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley.
“As we continue to bring millions of visitors to experience attractions throughout Nassau each year, The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island is the next bold adventure in Royal Caribbean’s commitment to both increasing tourism in The Bahamas and delivering memorable vacations to our guests.”
