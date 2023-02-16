Royal Caribbean Announces Short Caribbean Sailings for 2024-2025
Royal Caribbean International announced its lineup of short Caribbean cruises taking place on eight ships in 2024-2025 are now on sale.
As part of the schedule, the first Oasis Class ship to sail 3- to 4-night voyages, Allure of the Seas, will extend its short Caribbean season homeporting from Port Canaveral, Florida. Mariner of the Seas will also set sail from the cruise line’s new terminal in Galveston, Texas, for the first time.
Vacationers will have a wide range of destinations to choose from, such as Royal Caribbean’s private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti. Featured stops include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Roatan, Honduras; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and more.
In addition to Allure and Mariner, the cruise line announced two other vessels would offer year-round voyages to the region: Independence of the Seas (sailing from Miami) and Navigator of the Seas (sailing from Los Angeles).
“We are experiencing a record-breaking WAVE season this year driven by strong demand and increased anticipation to cruise from both our loyal guests and travelers new to cruising,” Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed said earlier this month.
As for seasonal short cruises, Royal Caribbean also unveiled itineraries for Enchantment of the Seas (sailing from Tampa), Grandeur of the Seas (sailing from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale), Liberty of the Seas (sailing from Fort Lauderdale) and Voyager of the Seas (sailing from Port Canaveral).
In December, the cruise line announced its year-long and summer full-length Caribbean cruises for 2024-2025. Passengers will have more than 20 destinations to choose from on the 4- to 9-night voyages, including Roatan, Honduras; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and the company’s private retreats.
