Royal Caribbean To Operate Epic World Cruise in 2023-24
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton October 20, 2021
Royal Caribbean International will operate its first-ever world cruise in 2023-24 – and it’s a doozy.
The line is offering a 274-night “Ultimate World Cruise” that will visit all seven continents and more than 150 destinations in 65 countries on Serenade of the Seas, sailing roundtrip from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and through Sept. 10, 2024. The price range for the full cruise is $66,000 to $112,000.
Royal Caribbean said this voyage is the longest world cruise there is. Most World Cruises are roughly three months long, and Oceania Cruises has found success with six-month voyages.
Bookings for Royal Caribbean’s full “Ultimate World Cruise” opened on Oct. 20, with an exclusive one-week window through Oct. 26 for the line’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above.
“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”
The voyage will visit 57 destinations new to the cruise line and exclusive to the cruise itself. Highlights include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan, the gateway to Mount Fuji. Other sites to be visited include Peru’s Machu Picchu and the Taj Mahal in India. For details, click here.
Four segments are offered.
“Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition” will operate Dec. 10, 2023, to Feb. 11, 2024, and visit 36 destinations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. The cruise will sail around Cape Horn into Antarctic waters and guests also will visit Iguazu Falls near Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Machu Picchu. This segment ends in Los Angeles.
“Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition” operates Feb. 11-May 9, 2024, and will visit 40 destinations, including Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia and the Great Barrier Reef, Bali, China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Japan.
“Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition” will operate May 9-July 10, 2024, and visit 44 destinations on three continents. Highlights Dubai, Jordan’s Petra, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, Turkey, and the Colosseum in Rome. Others include Greece’s Olympia, Croatia, and Cannes in France.
“Capitals of Culture” is the final leg, from July 10 to Sept. 10, 2024. The itinerary includes Barcelona, Paris, Morocco, St. Petersburg, Norway, Iceland and New York on the way back to Miami.
The full world cruise fare includes business-class airfare, premium transportation and an evening of festivities and accommodations at a five-star hotel before setting sail.
Plus, Crown & Anchor Society Platinum status members and above will receive a bonus “Seven New World Wonders” shore excursion package in addition to a deluxe beverage package, VOOM Wi-Fi, laundry service and more.
The 2,143-passenger Serenade of the Seas entered service in August 2003.
