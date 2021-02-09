Cruise Line Sells Out 180-Day World Cruise in One Day
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2021
Oceania Cruises announced that its 2023 Around the World in 180 Days cruise sold out within one day on January 27, 2021.
The cruise saw more than one-third of all bookings come from first time Oceania Cruises guests; a marked change from before the pandemic, when most of the guests on world cruises are repeat guests. Twenty percent of those who booked the world cruise extended their voyages, too, up to a total of 218 days.
“The response to our epic 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travelers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Despite the challenges the world faces today, travelers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world and create lifelong memories.”
The Around the World in 180 Days voyage travels to 96 ports in 33 different countries and even explores Antarctica. Guests can enjoy visiting more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites along the way.
Oceania Cruises anticipates consumers to desire to book farther out into the future, so it will open the full 2022-23 winter itineraries in March and the spring, summer and fall 2023 Europe and North America itineraries in September.
For more information, please visit Oceania Cruises.
For more information on Oceania Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS