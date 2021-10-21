Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Thu October 21 2021

Royal Caribbean, Travel Leaders Network Give Away Over 1,000 Free Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 21, 2021

Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas (left) and Mariner of the Seas (right) docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas (left) and Mariner of the Seas (right) docked at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean International and Travel Leaders Network (TLN) teamed up to award over 1,000 free cruises to travel advisors, marking one of the largest giveaways in travel industry history.

Speaking at TLN’s EDGE international conference, President John Lovell and Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed announced all travel agents in attendance would receive a free Royal Caribbean cruise of their choice.

Freed expressed her appreciation for the long history of support travel advisors have shown Royal Caribbean and said the free voyages for the over 1,000 attendees would help them better understand the cruise line’s product. She also said agents deserve a “relaxing vacation from the hardships of the global pandemic.”

“I am overwhelmed by Royal Caribbean’s generosity,” Lovell said. “They recognize the true value of the travel advisor and have been unwavering in their support of this distribution channel.”

“The announcement of this giveaway immediately brought so much joy to our advisors, and all of us at Travel Leaders Network and Travel Leaders Group are proud to have a partner like Royal Caribbean,” Lovell continued.

The EDGE international conference and the historic cruise giveaway emanated from Loews Royal Pacific and Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. Over 1,400 advisors, supplier partners and TLN staff gathered for General Sessions, workshops and networking opportunities.

At the event, Lovell said he believes the travel industry will return to 2019 levels by 2023, saying, “Ships are in the water, planes are in the air and people are traveling again. Enthusiasm is really high and you can feel it in the air.”

