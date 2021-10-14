Royal Caribbean Group Shows Unprecedented Support for Travel Advisors
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), a trade organization that advocates on behalf of the travel agency community, proudly announced today that its membership has grown by nearly 5,000 members in the past two months, bringing the total number to over 17,000.
Prompting this massive increase in only 60 days was a sweet incentive. Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President of Sales, Trade Support & Services at Royal Caribbean International had previously announced a cruise giveaway for all travel advisors who joined or renewed their ASTA membership by the close of September.
The offer certainly served its purpose of enticing agents to join—4,539 travel advisors either newly joined ASTA or renewed their membership prior to the deadline. The breakdown of that figure was 1,965 members who renewed their existing membership and 2,574 who joined up for the first time. Evidencing significant growth in this business model category, 4,026 of the total members are independent advisors or independent contractors.
“There are simply no words to describe the extraordinary impact that Vicki Freed, Richard Fain, and the entire family of Royal Caribbean brands has had, and continues to have, on our industry,” said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of ASTA. “Throughout the month of September, our phones exploded, and they haven’t stopped ringing. Our staff accountant, Greg, who has been with us for 22 years, said he can’t remember anything like this. Nor can I.”
The peak day for both renewals and first-time participants was September 15, when the Society saw 2,000 new members join in the course of a single day. During her weekly coffee talks, Freed was joined by Marc Casto, Chairman of ASTA’s Board of Directors and President of Leisure Americas at Flight Centre Travel Group, as they worked to rally support for their shared mission of expanding ASTA’s membership.
“The value of a travel advisor couldn’t be more apparent than it is now. It is our honor to show our gratitude for their service to the cruise industry and the travel industry. And what better way to do that than to show them the pathway to success, which starts by joining ASTA,” said Freed.
For more information, visit asta.org.
