Royal Caribbean Unveils 2022 Summer Caribbean Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Claudette Covey November 18, 2020
Royal Caribbean International has opened the books for summer 2022 Caribbean itineraries of five days or longer, with sailings out of Florida, New York and Texas.
The line said it would announce its entire 2022 Caribbean summer portfolio in early 2021.
Oasis Class ships Symphony and Harmony of the Seas will operate on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami and Port Canaveral, respectively.
Symphony will double the number of Eastern Caribbean sailings and, for the first time, include evening stays in Puerto Rico on select itineraries.
Harmony will call at St. Thomas; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
A third Oasis Class ship, Oasis of the Seas, will reposition again to the New York area in 2022, operating on seven-night itineraries out of Bayonne, N.J.’s Cape Liberty.
Mariner will debut eight-night Bermuda itineraries from Florida, which will spend two days at Kings Wharf prior to sailing to Nassau for a late-night stay and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
The ship will also feature eight-night sailings out of Port Canaveral to Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Explorer will operate on alternating six- and eight-night itineraries out of Miami. Eight-day itineraries will call at Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao; six-night sailings will explore the Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at Coco Cay.
Liberty will remain in Galveston, where it will operate seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries to Belize City and Cozumel.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS