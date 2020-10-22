Last updated: 09:05 AM ET, Thu October 22 2020

Royal Caribbean Updates 2021-22 Winter Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 22, 2020

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. (photo via SergeYatunin/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Royal Caribbean International announced the updated 2021-22 winter sailings, including new itineraries in the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand.

The adapted schedule adds variety in departure ports and itinerary length, as well as providing even more choices in the Caribbean with ships sailing from the most popular cruise ports across Florida and Texas.

ADVERTISING

In The Bahamas and Caribbean, Allure of the Seas will sail from Fort Lauderdale to offer six-night Western and eight-night Eastern Caribbean cruises, while Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas will also offer itineraries in the region.

Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Guided Experience with Adventures by Disney- Rome

Adventures by Disney Offering New Private Tour Packages for 2021

Seabourn

Seabourn Venture Inaugural Winter Season Itineraries Now on Sale

Disney, cruise, line

Disney Cruise Line Announces Early 2022 Itineraries

Medieval Ashford castle

Luxury Gold Reveals Its New 2021-22 Worldwide Collection...

In Australia and New Zealand, Ovation of the Seas will remain in Sydney with all-new itineraries, Quantum of the Seas is now slated to sail from Brisbane and Serenade of the Seas will make the voyage from Vancouver to Sydney. Travelers can choose from three of the cruise line’s ships sailing throughout the South Pacific and New Zealand.

To ensure the confidence of its passengers, Royal Caribbean has also applied the best available public health, science and engineering insights to deliver a safer cruise vacation. Guests with confirmed bookings between October 2021 and March 2022 whose cruises are affected by these changes will be notified directly.

Royal Caribbean’s other winter 2021-22 cruises will sail on as planned in the Caribbean, Australia and Asia-Pacific. Visiting more than 200 destinations in over 50 countries with 27 ships in 2021-22, the cruise line’s winter highlights bring convenience and adventure to next year’s highly anticipated vacations.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Swan Hellenic's first newbuild

Reborn Swan Hellenic Orders Third Expedition Cruise Ship

MSC Cruises to Install Enhanced Air Sanitation System on New Ship

Royal Caribbean Files Patent for New ‘Tracelet’ Device

MSC Magnifica Begins Operating 10-Night Cruises in Mediterranean

'Your Expedition Awaits' With Hurtigruten's Adventurous Voyages

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS