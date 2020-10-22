Royal Caribbean Updates 2021-22 Winter Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 22, 2020
Royal Caribbean International announced the updated 2021-22 winter sailings, including new itineraries in the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand.
The adapted schedule adds variety in departure ports and itinerary length, as well as providing even more choices in the Caribbean with ships sailing from the most popular cruise ports across Florida and Texas.
In The Bahamas and Caribbean, Allure of the Seas will sail from Fort Lauderdale to offer six-night Western and eight-night Eastern Caribbean cruises, while Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas will also offer itineraries in the region.
In Australia and New Zealand, Ovation of the Seas will remain in Sydney with all-new itineraries, Quantum of the Seas is now slated to sail from Brisbane and Serenade of the Seas will make the voyage from Vancouver to Sydney. Travelers can choose from three of the cruise line’s ships sailing throughout the South Pacific and New Zealand.
To ensure the confidence of its passengers, Royal Caribbean has also applied the best available public health, science and engineering insights to deliver a safer cruise vacation. Guests with confirmed bookings between October 2021 and March 2022 whose cruises are affected by these changes will be notified directly.
Royal Caribbean’s other winter 2021-22 cruises will sail on as planned in the Caribbean, Australia and Asia-Pacific. Visiting more than 200 destinations in over 50 countries with 27 ships in 2021-22, the cruise line’s winter highlights bring convenience and adventure to next year’s highly anticipated vacations.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS