Royal Caribbean's First Royal Beach Club Coming to Antigua in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke October 30, 2019
Royal Caribbean International unveiled its initial plans for the Royal Beach Club Collection on Tuesday.
The cruise company will launch the first of its new destination concept customized for cruise guests in Antigua near Fort James. The property, which will combine the island's inviting beaches with the Royal Caribbean's signature service and amenities, is scheduled to open in 2021.
Highlights will include private cabanas, a family splash pad and a pool with a swim-up bar. Guests will also be able to take part in activities such as jet skiing, paddle boarding and snorkeling as well as experiences like island-style BBQs and live music.
"The Royal Beach Club Collection is an adventure we cannot wait to reveal to our guests," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, in a statement. "We have incredible partners in the government of Antigua and Barbuda to bring the first of our collection to life. Together, we are designing an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and will create significant economic benefits and opportunities for local employment for years to come."
"With Royal Beach Club, we’re starting with a great day at a beautiful beach, and adding even more services and activities," Bayley added. "Each location will feature local food and music, family activities and custom attractions to give everyone plenty of options on how to spend their day by the ocean."
Royal Caribbean doesn't expect to release specific designs for The Royal Beach Club at Fort James for several months.
Tuesday's announcement comes just two weeks after the cruise line announced plans for a new private island destination in the South Pacific, Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu, and less than six months after the debut of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.
