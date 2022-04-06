Last updated: 04:56 PM ET, Wed April 06 2022

Royal Caribbean's Next New World's Largest Cruise Ship Will Be Utopia of the Seas

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff April 06, 2022

Royal Caribbean International's Oasis-class ships
Utopia of the Seas will join Royal Caribbean International's Oasis-class ships in 2024. (photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean announced the name of its sixth Oasis-Class cruise ship.

At a steel-cutting ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, the cruise line announced that the ship would be called Utopia of the Seas.

According to Royal Caribbean blog, the cruise line trademarked the name in December of 2021 in addition to 23 other names that could be used for future vessels.

Royal Caribbean expects the Utopia of the Seas, which just officially started construction, to be setting sail in May of 2024.

It is expected that Utopia of the Seas will have 2,800 staterooms and will overtake Wonder of the Seas as the largest cruise ship in the world upon her debut.

Royal Caribbean also recently began construction on the new Icon of the Seas, which is the first of a new class of ships scheduled to debut in fall 2023. Icon of the Seas will hold 5,000 passengers and will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

