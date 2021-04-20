Royal Caribbean’s Next Oasis-Class Ship Headed for China
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton April 20, 2021
Royal Caribbean International’s fifth Oasis-Class ship, set to enter service in March 2022 as the world’s largest, will call China home.
The 236,857-gross-ton, 6,988-passenger ship will sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong, to operate four- to nine-night cruises through the Far East to the best of Japan and more.
The ship currently is under construction in Saint-Nazaire, France. It was delayed for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between March and November 2022, the ship will sail roundtrip from Shanghai to several ports in Japan. It will transition to warmer climates and homeport in Hong Kong from November 2022 through January 2023, and sail to places such as Chan May, Vietnam; Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Kochi and Okinawa, Japan; and Taipei, China.
“China continues to be one of the most important parts of the world for Royal Caribbean,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We have won the trust of our partners and the favor of travelers and built on that significantly since we first set sail 12 years ago. By introducing Wonder of the Seas and the iconic Oasis Class to China, our strong commitment to the market’s growth is reaffirmed yet again for years to come.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS