Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas Arrives in Fort Lauderdale Ahead of July Debut
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke June 10, 2021
Royal Caribbean International's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, arrived at its homeport at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the first time on Thursday.
The first Quantum Ultra Class ship to cruise from the United States is currently scheduled to sail six- and eight-night Southern and Western Caribbean cruises starting July 3, 2021.
Onboard, highlights include SeaPlex, which Royal Caribbean calls the largest indoor and outdoor activity complex at sea, as well as a Caribbean-inspired pool deck, the North Star glass observation capsule, the Sky Pad virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience, glow-in-the-dark laser tag and a plethora of restaurants such as the new Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar.
When it finally makes its long-awaited debut next month, Odyssey of the Seas will do so with capacity limits and enhanced safety protocols in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing requirements. Passengers will also undergo COVID-19 testing as Royal Caribbean recently reversed its vaccination requirement for sailings out of Florida and Texas. All crew members will be fully vaccinated and vaccines are strongly recommended for all passengers.
Visit RoyalCaribbean.com for more information.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS