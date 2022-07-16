Royal Caribbean's Recruitment Drive in Trinidad and Tobago Proves Successful
Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli July 16, 2022
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line came to the idyllic dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago with the intent of finding workers for its ships.
Did it ever.
Following a successful recruitment drive, RCCL hired 602 workers from the island, according to CrewCenter.com.
Royal Caribbean told the website that it received more than 6,000 applications from recruitment drives held in the cities of Port-of-Spain, San Fernando and Scarborough last month.
A RCCL group of 20 executives performed screening and ended up interviewing 822 applicants. "These exercises have generated (had) an overwhelming response," the cruise line said in a statement.
Positions available included bar/utility workers, bar servers, chefs, housekeeping, restaurant staff, guest services and catering and doctors.
The remaining applicants will still have a chance to be interviewed.
