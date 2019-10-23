Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas Debuts After $97 Million Overhaul
Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager of the Seas arrived in Singapore this week after undergoing a $97 million, 41-day overhaul.
Voyager of the Seas became the first Royal Amplified ship to debut in Asia and will now host roundtrip sailings from Singapore on a series of three- to five-night adventures to Penang, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; and Phuket, Thailand.
Some of the changes travelers can enjoy while sailing aboard the Voyager of the Seas include a duo of three-story racer waterslides, glow-in-the-dark laser tag, a reinvigorated Vitality Spa and Fitness Center, redesigned kids and teens spaces and 72 new inside and balcony staterooms.
“Our newly transformed Voyager of the Seas will wow our guests more than ever, with a larger array of unique next-generation experiences and signature Royal Caribbean offerings,” Royal Caribbean Managing Director Angie Stephen said in a statement. “This is a tremendous boost for our efforts to grow our presence in Singapore and across the region, as we look forward to welcoming more guests to enjoy our amplified cruise products.”
Voyager of the Seas set sail for Southeast Asia on October 21, but it will shift to serving nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney on November 30, with stops in Brisbane and Airlie Beach, Australia; Noumea and Mare, New Caledonia; and Mystery Island, Vanuatu.
In 2020, Voyager will return to Singapore for her summer season from May to June, with a series of three- to five-night sailings to popular destinations in Southeast Asia.
