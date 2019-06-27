Royal Caribbean Unveils Details for Voyager of the Seas
Royal Caribbean International revealed more details about the $97-million overhaul of its Voyager of the Seas ship, which is set to sail this fall.
Starting October 21, Voyager of the Seas will offer a series of three- to five-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore. The transformed ship will then sail nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, starting on November 30.
When it sets sail, Voyager of the Seas will feature the Perfect Storm waterslides duo Typhoon and Cyclone, which joins other can't-miss attraction such as the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall and mini-golf.
Families boarding the Royal Caribbean ship will have new and reimagined experiences, including Battle for Planet Z laser tag, a revamped Adventure Ocean area for younger children and an exclusive hangout for teens.
For passengers looking to relax, the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center will offer its extensive menu of services, including massages, acupuncture, manicures, fitness classes and personal training.
More highlights to make their way to Voyager include 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program.
Voyager will be the fourth ship reimagined as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort built on research and guest feedback. The cruise line's investment of more than $1 billion spans 10 ships in four years and touches every facet of the guest experience.
