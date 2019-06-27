Last updated: 10:41 AM ET, Thu June 27 2019

Royal Caribbean Unveils Details for Voyager of the Seas

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood June 27, 2019

Royal, Caribbean, International
PHOTO: Voyager of the Seas. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International revealed more details about the $97-million overhaul of its Voyager of the Seas ship, which is set to sail this fall.

Starting October 21, Voyager of the Seas will offer a series of three- to five-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore. The transformed ship will then sail nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, starting on November 30.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Celebrity Edge

Get On Board With Celebrity Cruises for Third Annual...

Sandy Beach in Princeville, Kauai Hawaii (PHOTO: Photo via rschlie / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Holland America Line Invites Guests to Discover the Aloha...

Seabourn

Finding Relaxation With a Wellness Voyage

When it sets sail, Voyager of the Seas will feature the Perfect Storm waterslides duo Typhoon and Cyclone, which joins other can't-miss attraction such as the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall and mini-golf.

Families boarding the Royal Caribbean ship will have new and reimagined experiences, including Battle for Planet Z laser tag, a revamped Adventure Ocean area for younger children and an exclusive hangout for teens.

For passengers looking to relax, the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center will offer its extensive menu of services, including massages, acupuncture, manicures, fitness classes and personal training.

More highlights to make their way to Voyager include 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program.

Voyager will be the fourth ship reimagined as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort built on research and guest feedback. The cruise line's investment of more than $1 billion spans 10 ships in four years and touches every facet of the guest experience.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Celebrity Edge

Get On Board With Celebrity Cruises for Third Annual Pride...

Celebrity Cruises

Holland America Line Invites Guests to Discover the Aloha Spirit

Finding Relaxation With a Wellness Voyage

Sales Open For The First MSC Cruises’ Seaside Evo Ship MSC Seashore

gallery icon Places to Cruise Without a Passport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS