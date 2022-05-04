Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Arrives In Europe
Lacey Pfalz May 04, 2022
The Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas arrived in Barcelona, Spain on May 4, ready to begin its European season on May 8.
The fifth Oasis Class ship and the newest in Royal’s fleet, the Wonder of the Seas will sail on 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome, visiting timeless destinations such as Florence, Naples, Capri, Provence and Malaga.
The ship will continue its western Mediterranean sailings through October 2022. In November, the ship will return to the United States to sail its Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries featuring Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay from Port Canaveral, Florida.
The Wonder of the Seas offers eight different neighborhoods within the ship as a brand first, including the Suite Neighborhood, which provides Royal Suite Class guests with a private Suite Sun Deck complete with a bar and plunge pool. The neighborhood also includes the Suite Lounge, the Coastal Kitchen and the Ultimate Family Suite, which accommodates up to ten.
Other ship-specific attractions include The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, the Wonder Playscape and more.
For more information about the Wonder of the Seas or its itineraries, please click here.
