Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Tue December 15 2020

Santa Takes a Pre-Christmas Spin on Carnival’s New Roller Coaster

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 15, 2020

BOLT, billed as the first roller-coaster on a cruise ship
Santa Claus test rides the BOLT roller coaster on Carnival's new Mardi Gras. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Santa Claus snuck away from pre-Christmas preparations at the North Pole to go to Finland to try out BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, on Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras.

The 180,000-gross-ton, 6,000-guest ship is being delivered from the Meyer Turku shipyard later this week. The Mardi Gras is scheduled to enter service April 24, 2021, from Port Canaveral, Fla.

With a few hearty “ho-ho-ho’s” echoing throughout the shipyard, Santa zipped along the 800-foot-long track, featuring a hairpin curve around the ship’s funnel, all while achieving speeds of up to 40 mph.

The all-electric coaster can accommodate two riders – or one Santa Claus and his bag of toys, perhaps – in motorcycle-like vehicles that race 187 feet above the water line.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think a rollercoaster could be on a cruise ship. It’s something we’ll be talking about at the North Pole for a long time!” St. Nick said.

BOLT is built in partnership with Germany-based Mauer Rides.

