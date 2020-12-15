Santa Takes a Pre-Christmas Spin on Carnival’s New Roller Coaster
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 15, 2020
Santa Claus snuck away from pre-Christmas preparations at the North Pole to go to Finland to try out BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, on Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras.
The 180,000-gross-ton, 6,000-guest ship is being delivered from the Meyer Turku shipyard later this week. The Mardi Gras is scheduled to enter service April 24, 2021, from Port Canaveral, Fla.
With a few hearty “ho-ho-ho’s” echoing throughout the shipyard, Santa zipped along the 800-foot-long track, featuring a hairpin curve around the ship’s funnel, all while achieving speeds of up to 40 mph.
The all-electric coaster can accommodate two riders – or one Santa Claus and his bag of toys, perhaps – in motorcycle-like vehicles that race 187 feet above the water line.
“Never in my wildest dreams would I think a rollercoaster could be on a cruise ship. It’s something we’ll be talking about at the North Pole for a long time!” St. Nick said.
BOLT is built in partnership with Germany-based Mauer Rides.
