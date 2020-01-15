Scenic Group Donates AU$500,000 to Australia’s Firefighting and Relief Efforts
The Scenic Group announced today that it will donate AU$500,000 (US$345,000) to provide bushfire support and relief efforts in Australia.
“We are deeply saddened by the devastating bushfires in many parts of Australia, and the significant impact it is having on individuals, local communities and our native wildlife,” said Glen Moroney, owner of Scenic Group.
The donation will be allocated to several charities and state organizations, including the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal, the Salvation Army Emergency Services, state Country/Rural Fire Services and WIRES.
As an Australian-founded company, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 33-year history to include all-inclusive river and ocean cruises and land tours. Since 2008, Scenic has offered river cruises in Europe, Southeast Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. In 2019, Scenic introduced its first luxury expedition yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse. Sister brand Emerald Waterways has eight Star-Ships offering European river sailings and, new in 2019, Southeast Asia’s Mekong River.
