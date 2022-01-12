Scenic To Call at All Seven Continents in 2023/2024
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Claudette Covey January 12, 2022
During the 2023/2024 sailing season, Scenic will call at all seven continents and 50 countries aboard the 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse and its sister ship, Scenic Eclipse II, which is scheduled to debut early next year.
In all, the two luxury Discovery Yachts will feature 85 itineraries, which will include such new destinations as Indonesia, Polynesia, the Pacific Islands, Australia, the Caribbean and Scotland, as well as new voyages to the Arctic, Mediterranean, the Americas and Antarctica.
“This is a milestone moment for our brand and for all of those who have been working intensely behind the scenes to bring it to fruition,” said The Scenic Group COO Rob Voss.
“Utilizing our invaluable guest feedback, we strive to offer the best, most desirable bucket-list experiences possible, and our new 2023/24 announcement demonstrates our sincere intent in this continued ambition.”
As a case in point, Voss noted that Antarctica capacity will be doubled when Scenic Eclipse II joins Scenic Eclipse in Antarctica next year.
“Scenic Discovery Yachts’ customized design provides a smooth journey for guests on their unique voyage across the Drake Passage,” the company said. “Alternatively, and new for 2023/24, is the option to fly either in both directions or just one direction – perfect for those with time limits or who are just too excited and want to arrive in Antarctica swiftly.”
The nine- or 10-day “Antarctica Insights: Fly and Cruise” voyages will begin or end in Punta Arenas, Chile, with a two-hour flight to/from King George Island.
Other new voyages include the 11-day “Discover the Kimberley Coastline” sailing, which will explore Australia’s Kimberley Coast; and the 18-day “Wild Frontiers: Franz Josef Land Archipelago” itinerary, which will navigate the Russian High Arctic and Novaya Zemlya.
The itinerary roster also includes the 12-day “Beyond the Arctic Circle” voyage from Tromso to Oslo; the 13-day “Passage through Melanesia: Solomon Islands & Vanuatu” sailing from Cairns to Fiji; the 13-day “Secrets of Indonesia: Spice Islands & Raja Ampat” voyage roundtrip from Darwin; the nine-day “Scottish Isles: Historic Trails & Wilderness” itinerary from Edinburgh to Dublin; the 13-day “Caribbean Sojourn” itinerary from Nassau to Bridgetown; and the 11-day “Atlantic Isles & the Caribbean” itinerary from New York to Nassau.
Scenic is offering savings of up to 20 percent per person on 2023/24 itineraries when booked and paid in full 12 months prior to departure.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover What Makes Puerto Vallarta So Enticing to All Sorts of Travelers
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS