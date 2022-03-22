Last updated: 04:39 PM ET, Tue March 22 2022

Seabourn Announces Adventurer Alison Levine as Godmother to New Expedition Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Janeen Christoff March 22, 2022

Rendering of Seabourn Venture
Rendering of the new Seabourn Venture. (photo via Seabourn)

A ship built for adventure deserves an adventurous godmother.

Seabourn will launch its first purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ship, the Seabourn Venture, and famed adventurer Alison Levine will serve as her Godmother the cruise line has announced.

Levine is a renowned global adventurer, mountaineer and polar explorer and will preside over the naming ceremony of the Seabourn Venture when she arrives in July of 2022.

"With her extraordinary history of travel and adventure, familiarity with the most striking of destinations, and her deep roots in the expedition world, Alison is a perfect choice to send Seabourn Venture off to explore the most remote corners of the globe,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We are excited for Alison to take the mantle as Godmother of our first expedition vessel, and we’re certain she will embrace her role with the same passion she brings to everything she does.”

Levine is a native of Phoenix, she served as team captain of the first American Women’s Everest Expedition in 2002 and, in 2010, completed her bid for the Explorer’s Grand Slam, which includes climbing the Seven Summits–the highest peak on each continent–as well as skiing to the North and South Poles.

“I am truly honored and beyond excited to have been asked to become Godmother of Seabourn Venture and to be part of the line’s new chapter in expedition cruising,” said Levine. “I’m thrilled to be representing a company that embodies what the true adventure and expedition spirit is all about.”

Levine has previously worked with Seabourn, sharing her experiences, insights and tales of adventure with guests of the cruise line through Seabourn Conversations, the line’s popular onboard enrichment program, aboard Seabourn Sojourn in December 2019. It was her first-ever cruise–a trip she never thought she would do–but she admits she is hooked and looks forward to more travels by ship in the future.

