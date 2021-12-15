Seabourn To Offer Northeast and Northwest Passage Cruises for 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz December 15, 2021
Seabourn has announced it will offer two new itineraries for the summer of 2023, the line’s first itineraries through the Northeast and Northwest Passages in the Arctic aboard the new Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.
The two-year-old Seabourn Venture will offer a 26-day itinerary across the Northeast Passage beginning July 29, 2023. Departing from Tromsø, Norway, highlights include seeing polar bears on Wrangel Island, a visit to Franz Josef Land and touring the former Soviet military port of Provideniya, Russia and more before ending in Nome, Alaska.
Its newest sister ship, the Seabourn Pursuit, will offer a 21-day expedition cruise through the Northwest Passage beginning on August 27, 2023 from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland as part of its inaugural season, visiting Beechey Island, where those who died aboard the Franklin Expedition were laid to rest, as well as Cambridge Bay and other Inuit towns in Greenland, Devon Island and more before ending also in Nome, Alaska.
Both ships are built to withstand the harsh Arctic sailing conditions as PC6 Polar Class ships. Aboard each ship is a passionate team of historians, scientists and naturalists who provide deeper insight and knowledge into each destination visited as part of the Seabourn Conversations program. Each ship comes equipped with sea kayaks, Zodiacs, two submarines and much more to provide memorable excursions for guests. Seabourn is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.
“Our Northeast Passage and Northwest Passage are truly epic itineraries that are perfect for travelers who want to explore regions less traveled, and take in the landscapes, nature and wildlife they never thought they would ever see,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn offers the most luxurious and most exclusive ocean and expedition experiences on Earth.”
The two itineraries opened for sale today, December 15.
For more information or to book one of these cruises, please visit Seabourn.
