Seabourn Announces 'The Suite Life Event' with Savings on Select Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Noreen Kompanik January 05, 2023
Luxury ocean voyages and expedition travel leader, Seabourn has announced its second annual "The Suite Life Event" featuring savings on select sailings through 2024. The event also includes Seabourn Pursuit, the second of the cruise line’s two expedition vessels launching in 2023.
The savings promotion, currently running through February 28, 2023, offers guests up to 15 percent off Seabourn’s ocean voyages, up to 25 percent off expedition voyages, with only a 15 percent deposit for U.S., Canadian, and Australian markets. In addition, Seabourn Club guests will receive an additional 5 percent off select sailings.
"As the new year calls for new adventures, our Suite Life Event is the perfect time to make exciting travel plans in 2023,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, in a statement. “What better way to explore the world than on a Seabourn voyage, where our phenomenal team will provide unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ and guests will experience life-changing moments as they sail the high seas in ultra-luxury style.”
Some of the sailings in the Suite Life Event include:
Seven-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage
Seabourn Odyssey will sail from Juneau to Vancouver on June 2, 2023, visiting various locations in Alaska such as Tracy/Endicott Arm, Wrangell, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), and in Canada, Prince Rupert, Alert Bay, and beyond.
14-Day North Cape & Majestic Fjords
Seabourn Ovation will depart from Copenhagen, Denmark on June 11, 2023, and sail to Norway exploring ports in Tromso, Storstappen Island, Stavanger and more with scenic cruising through fjords such as Nordfjord and Sognefjord.
15-Day Greenland & Iceland: Vikings & Volcanoes
With departure dates of June 17 and July 29, 2023, guests will sail roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland, aboard Seabourn Venture and sail off to explore Norse archaeological sites, Greenland's icebergs and deep-cut fjords, massive glaciers and more alongside the ship’s Expedition Team.
Seven-Day Mediterranean Medley
Departing from Barcelona on October 29, 2023, Seabourn Ovation will explore a number of charming ports and destinations along the Rivieras of Spain, France and Italy.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS