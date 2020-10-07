Seabourn Cancels More Voyages Through Spring 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton October 07, 2020
Luxury cruise line Seabourn has canceled voyages for three cruise ships into spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions.
Seabourn Odyssey will pause operations through Jan. 15, Seabourn Ovation through April 18 and Seabourn Encore through May 28, 2021.
Previously, the Seabourn Ovation and Encore were scheduled to return to service in January. The company previously said it was assessing the timing to resume operations on Seabourn Odyssey in the Caribbean.
“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz said. “We know our past guests and travelers are eager to travel when the time is right, and that time is on the horizon, so I would encourage anyone to look at their calendar and start planning a trip today to let the excitement build.”
Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be canceled, and all guests will receive a refund or 125 percent of the amount paid in future cruise credits (FCC).
The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking.
Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources on its website first, since the company expects high volume and long wait times at its call center.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS