Seabourn Entices Travelers to Plan Vacations for Summer 2021 and Beyond
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn September 21, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Seabourn's current promotion, which includes savings and enhanced amenities for guests on select 2021-2022 sailings, has been extended through November. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Seabourn has extended its Sensational Suite Savings event through November 20, 2020, offering enhanced benefits and exceptional savings on even more sailings on the line’s award-winning fleet of ultra-luxury ships, giving them something to look forward to in 2021 and beyond.
New and returning guests will be able to save big on a range of suite accommodations on select summer 2021 through winter/spring 2022 voyages, as well as enjoy exceptional enhanced amenities, including a richer Internet package and higher shipboard credits. They can choose from destination choices including the Mediterranean, Alaska/British Columbia, Northern Europe, Antarctica and more to help turn today’s travel dreams into travel realities.
The benefits vary by individual voyage but may include any or all of the following:
—Veranda for Ocean View Suite Upgrades
—Up to Three Category Veranda Suite Upgrades
—Up to $1,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite
—Up to 900 Minute Internet Package per guest
—50 percent Reduced Deposit
On top of all of the above, guests who seek more space and amenities by booking a Penthouse or Premium Suite on select sailings will receive up to $2,000USD shipboard credit per suite and an unlimited internet package per suite.
“Many guests and their travel advisors have already been taking advantage of the Sensational Suite Savings promotion to book their summer 2021 Alaska/British Columbia, Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. “With summer 2020 coming to a close, it’s helpful for all of us to have something to look forward to during these current times and we wanted to broaden that opportunity by extending the promotion through November 20th.”
A complete listing of the savings, amenities and select sailings applicable to the Sensational Suite Savings can be viewed on Seabourn’s website.
Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing and engaging speakers.
For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.
SOURCE: Seabourn press release.
