Seabourn Extends Pause in Operations Into October, November 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Janeen Christoff May 06, 2020
Seabourn announced that it will extend its pause in global operations into October and November of 2020.
The pause will apply to each of Seabourn’s five ships differently.
Princess Cruises Cancels Much of 2020 Summer SeasonCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Holland America Line Extends Its Pause of Cruise OperationsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Group Extends 'Cruise With Confidence'...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Companies Launch Promotions for National Travel Advisor...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Currently, the Seabourn Odyssey is paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 20.
The Seabourn Sojourn will not sail its Alaska/British Columbia season, and remain out of operation through October 13.
The Seabourn Quest is paused through the Canada/New England season, with its operations pause effective through November 6.
The Seabourn Encore will not be sailing its Europe season and operations are paused through October 19.
The Seabourn Ovation will also pause through its Europe season, ceasing operations through November 6.
“We know travelers, as well as our past guests, are thinking about and looking forward to traveling based on a lot of information we are seeing lately. With many cruise ports still closed, destinations opening in phases, and airline capacity limited, a continuation of our pause gives us additional time to prepare for our eventual return to service,” said Rick Meadows, president of Seabourn. “When we resume and social gathering is acceptable once again, we will do so with the health and safety of our guests, crew and the people in each of the destinations we visit as a priority, just as it has been throughout our history.”
Guests on effected sailings will automatically receive future cruise credit. Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Passengers with a deposit will receive 125 percent of the deposit amount paid, plus an onboard credit of $300 per suite.
The future cruise credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS