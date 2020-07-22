Seabourn Helping Travel Advisors Plan Their Clients’ Return to Travel
The employees who make up Seabourn are passionate about travel, and they know the effect it has on people. A vacation is an experience like no other; it enriches lives and rejuvenates the body, mind and soul.
With its quaint 450- to 600-passenger ships, Seabourn offers every guest an intimate journey from start to finish. And although travelers are eager to get back to sailing—and Seabourn is eagerly awaiting its guests' return—the time is not quite right.
The cruise line has put a high priority on enhancing the existing health and safety protocols to ensure every employee and guest aboard its ships is safe.
Seabourn is working closely with the CDC and other public health authorities and experts to develop additional procedures for arrival and departure at cruise terminals, boarding processes and time spent both on board and during shore excursions.
Although your clients can’t cruise right now, you can assist them with planning their return to travel. Now through September 30, 2020, book your clients with confidence knowing they can receive a 100 percent future cruise credit should they need to reschedule. Also, find sensational suite savings on select 2021 voyages in addition to 10 percent early booking savings.
Not only will your clients benefit, but you will also receive a special four percent bonus commission.
For more information, helpful selling tools and special offers, visit goseabourn.com.
