Seabourn Names Second Expedition Vessel Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Theresa Norton September 27, 2021
Seabourn has named its second ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ship, the 264-guest Seabourn Pursuit.
Construction for Seabourn Pursuit began in fall 2020 in San Giorgio di Nogaro, Italy, and the ship is scheduled for delivery in February 2023. The first ship in the class, sister ship Seabourn Venture, is slated for delivery in March 2022.
“The name Seabourn Pursuit is truly fitting for a ship envisioned and designed to take expedition travelers into those places where they can see vast landscapes, diverse wildlife and remote regions of the world that may have been on their bucket list for years,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz.
“Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the most unexplored parts of the world in the highest level of comfort, safety and environmental protection available for the luxury traveler. We are defining an entirely new category of expedition travel with Seabourn Pursuit and its sister ship, Seabourn Venture.”
After delivery, Seabourn Pursuit heads north for its first season of exploration, with an inaugural “Fire and Ice” voyage scheduled for April 4, 2023, departing roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland, and winds its way along the coast of Greenland and Iceland.
The ship then will sail to Greenland, Iceland and Norway throughout the spring and early summer. In August 2023, the ship will navigate the Northwest Passage journey from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, to Nome, Alaska. Itineraries for the Seabourn Pursuit inaugural season are set to open for sale in mid-December 2021.
Both Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture are built to PC6 Polar Class standards and will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks and a 26-person expedition team.
Seabourn ships offer all-suite oceanfront accommodations; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines at all times; and a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports. The line is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.
