Seabourn Takes Delivery of Seabourn Venture in Italy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Patrick Clarke June 29, 2022
Seabourn took delivery of its first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy on Wednesday.
Boasting 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites and designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, Seabourn Venture is the first of the cruise line’s two highly anticipated purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships.
Seabourn Venture's modern hardware and technology paired with its world-class equipment will allow Seabourn to offer its widest range of expedition activities, which are led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists and more. Future guests can also look forward to complimentary Seabourn Expedition amenities, including Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving and snorkeling, among other curated complimentary excursions.
Seabourn Venture will also offer passengers optional shore excursions and optional Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submersibles available in select destinations.
"Today is so incredibly special and important as we take ownership of our first ultra-luxury expedition ship and welcome Seabourn Venture to the Seabourn family," Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz said in a statement. "The Mariotti team has done a wonderful job in the building of the ship and bringing Adam Tihany’s stunning design vision to life. Seabourn Venture will raise the bar in ultra-luxury expedition travel, and we look forward to introducing her to the world as she sets sail to explore remote destinations from the polar regions in the Arctic to the southernmost continent of Antarctica."
"Someone well known in the cruise industry said, 'She is not another expedition ship or a luxury cruise ship. She is #SeabournVenture and when she begins sailing next month, she will be the world’s finest luxury expedition ship.' I totally agree with him," added Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti.
"Seabourn Venture is the fairest one of all, ice-class PC6 certified to call polar routes. Since we started building Seabourn Venture, the world has literally changed before our eyes, requiring unexpected efforts. The great dedication and passion of the team made by T. Mariotti and subcontractors with Seabourn have been the keys to success," Ghiglione concluded.
The delivery comes the same month that Seabourn celebrated the return of its full fleet of ships to passenger service.
