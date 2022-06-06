Seabourn Looks Forward To Summer Season as Full Fleet Returns To Service
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Laurie Baratti June 06, 2022
With Seabourn Sojourn’s departure from Athens, Greece today, Seabourn celebrates the return of its full fleet of intimate, small-scale ships to passenger service. All five of the ultra-luxury cruise line’s vessels are once again in operation for the first time since COVID-19 brought cruising to a halt back in March 2020.
This summer season will see Seabourn Sojourn sailing in the Mediterranean with sister ships Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest, while Seabourn Ovation will cruise Northern European waters and Seabourn Odyssey will explore Alaska.
Also, Summer 2022 will mark another milestone moment for the cruise line, when the first of its two new, ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships, the Seabourn Venture, embarks on its inaugural voyage later this season. The second of the set of expedition ships is set to debut sometime next year.
“Today is an important milestone for the entire Seabourn family, and we are so incredibly happy to have all of our ships back in operation,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “The Seabourn Sojourn team members have been looking forward to this day and are eager to welcome guests back on board and provide them with the finest service, indulgences, and special ‘Seabourn Moments’ throughout their time on board with us.”
For its first post-pandemic voyage, the 450-guest Seabourn Sojourn is sailing a 10-day route from Athens to Valletta, Malta, and is set to spend the rest of the summer and a portion of autumn cruising the Mediterranean Sea with itineraries that are just as exciting as the destinations.
Seabourn Sojourn's upcoming highlights include:
— From June through mid-October, Seabourn Sojourn will sail a series of seven-day voyages in the Western Mediterranean, between Barcelona and Rome, taking guests to explore the French, Spanish and Italian Rivieras. Those itineraries will be interspersed with 10- and 11-day voyages between Monte Carlo and Barcelona with stops in such destinations as Tangier, Gibraltar, and Malta. Some longer combination voyages will also be available during this period, such as the 21-Day Mediterranean Tapestry and 14-Day Rivieras & Spanish Enchantment voyages, and a special Rock-n-Roll ‘80s-themed sailing.
— From mid-October, Seabourn Sojourn will focus on Spain and Portugal, and sail on two voyages to the Canary Islands, the Spanish-owned volcanic archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa.
— On November 6, Seabourn Sojourn will embark upon a 12-day transatlantic crossing, arriving in Miami before sailing four roundtrip voyages to the Caribbean.
— On January 6, 2023, the ship will depart from Miami on a 140-Day Extraordinary Discoveries cruise around the world, which will ultimately end in Barcelona. Along the way, she’ll visit a total of 61 destinations in 32 countries, with overnights in 10 cities and extended stays late into the evening in 16 ports. Shorter segments, ranging from 21 to 81 days in length, are also available for travelers who can’t sail for the full duration of the voyage.
For more information, visit seabourn.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Virgin Voyages, Jennifer Lopez Giving Away 1,000 Cruise Vacations
For more information on Seabourn, Athens, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS