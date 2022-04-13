Seabourn Unveils New 2023-24 Itineraries in Asia, Arabia, New Zealand and More
April 13, 2022
Luxury ocean and expedition cruise line Seabourn has unveiled its newest itineraries for 2023 and 2024, with a diverse array of voyages in Arabia and India, Asia, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand aboard its Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Odyssey ships.
The Seabourn Encore will bring travelers to incredible destinations in Arabia and India with four itineraries in November and December 2023 and again in March and April 2024.
November 19, 2023, the Seabourn Encore will sail on an 18-day voyage from Athens, visiting some of the most ancient places in the world, including Jordan and Egypt before ending in Dubai. Its second voyage begins December 7 from Dubai and sails for 16 days to Sir Bani Yas Island, Mumbai and Cochin in India and more before ending in Singapore.
On March 16, 2024, the ship will sail on an 18-day voyage from Singapore to Dubai, stopping at Galle in Sri Lanka, Oman and more. Lastly, another 18-day voyage, this time from Dubai to Athens, will depart in April, visiting Salalah in Oman, Safaga and the Suez Canal in Egypt as well as Ashdod, Israel before it disembarks in Athens, Greece.
The Seabourn Encore will also offer four voyages throughout Asia from December 2023 through March 2024. Two 14-day itineraries will sail roundtrip from Singapore during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur and more. Another set of 14-day voyages will sail between Singapore and Hong Kong in February and March 2024, visiting multiple destinations in Vietnam. All four of these will visit Koh Kood in Thailand, Bangkok inThailand and an overnight stay in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Seabourn Odyssey is offering one 32-day itinerary from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand beginning October 21, 2023. Along the way, guests will visit four Hawaiian islands, cross the International Date Line three times, visit Bora Bora, Tahiti and Raiatea in French Polynesia as well as the Cook Islands and Tonga.
The ship will also offer a series of 15-day voyages between Auckland and Sydney as well as one 15-day itinerary roundtrip from Sydney, Australia between November 2023 and February 2024. Ports include Christchurch, Fiordland National Park, Melbourne, Sydney, Port Lincoln, Disaster Bay and more.
“The region stretching from Arabia and India to Australia and New Zealand is a wonder filled with beautiful natural beauty and ancient cultures, and we are thrilled to take our guests to these exotic destinations,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “These voyages will offer guests the opportunity to explore beautiful places and cultures and experience special ‘Seabourn Moments’ that will make their journeys powerful and restorative.”
