SeaDream to Resume Caribbean Voyages in November
Theresa Norton September 15, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club is planning to resume six- to seven-day Caribbean cruises Nov. 7 roundtrip from Barbados to ports in Grenada and St. Vincent & the Grenadines through April 3.
Passengers will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of arrival upon arrival in Barbados. Guests will be tested again by SeaDream teams on the pier before embarking SeaDream I, the company said in a webinar presentation Tuesday.
At this time, masks will not be required on the ship, although they will be available on board for those who choose to wear them.
Passengers will not be able to explore on their own but will need to participate in organized shore excursions. Watersports will be available from the ship’s aft marina deck. The line also will continue to offer its signature Champagne and Caviar Splash beach party.
SeaDream has completed a successful short season in Norway for Scandinavian passengers. The SeaDream I will operate a 21-night transatlantic voyage departing Oslo on Oct. 15 to Barbados.
Company executives said the coronavirus situation changes daily, and many things may be amended before sailing resumes.
The SeaDream Caribbean voyages aren’t impacted by the CDC’s no-sail order since they don’t sail in U.S. waters. Plus, ships that carry less than 250 people are exempt; SeaDream’s twin vessels carry a maximum of 112 guests.
SeaDream President Bob Lepisto said he is hoping for “such an incredible booking surge” that the SeaDream II will be pressed back into service.
