SeaDream Yacht Club Opens 2024 Caribbean Reservations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Theresa Norton January 21, 2022
SeaDream Yacht Club has opened sales for its 2024 Caribbean season, which includes itineraries that visit uncrowded islands such as Bequia, Canouan and Mayreau.
The 56-stateroom twin yachts – SeaDream I and SeaDream II – will visit small, intimate harbors that large cruise ships cannot.
SeaDream’s Caribbean voyages from January through April 2024 will operate 31 different itineraries that visit the British Virgin Islands, uninhabited Culebrita Island, the Puerto Rico archipelago’s crown jewel, or Esperanza, where guests may kayak in bioluminescent waters.
Several early 2024 Caribbean itineraries call on a new island each day.
For example, the Jan. 6-14, 2024, itinerary from Barbados to Antigua will include Mayreau, Union Island and Bequia of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Martinique; Guadeloupe; Saba; Nevis; and an overnight in St. Barts.
The Feb. 3-10, 2024, itinerary from St. Thomas to St. Martin includes visits to Beef Island, Tortola, Norman Island and Jost van Dyke of the British Virgin Islands; Sint Maarten; and Anguilla.
The March 2-9 Puerto Rico roundtrip includes Culebrita Island and Vieques Island in the archipelago of Puerto Rico; Beef Island, Virgin Gorda and Jost van Dyke of the British Virgin Islands; an overnight stay in St. Barts; and Anguilla. Guests can visit Necker Island’s Animal Sanctuary and explore this private island’s paradise wildlife, including the endangered species of Madagascar lemur.
SeaDream recently unveiled $10 million in yacht renovations. The yachts have an enhanced watersports marina equipped with personal sailboats, Hobie Cat catamarans, kayaks, a banana boat, wakeboards, snorkeling gear, a floating island and trampoline, stand-up paddleboards and personal watercrafts.
Sponsored Content
For more information on SeaDream Yacht Club, Caribbean, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Barbados
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS