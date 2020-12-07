SeaDream Yacht Club Releases 2022 Mediterranean Voyages
December 07, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club has opened sales on its new 2022 summer Mediterranean season, which features two Black Sea voyages and an Eastern Mediterranean cruise that returns to Israel.
The company also said it will recreate in 2022 some of the Mediterranean voyages that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We will be offering a number of voyages in 2022 which were canceled in 2020,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We wanted to make sure our guests will be able to enjoy the trips they have been looking forward to. … We know people are eager to travel again and look forward to a brighter future.”
SeaDream operates two 112-guest vessels. Its motto is “It’s Yachting, Not Cruising.”
SeaDream earlier this summer successfully operated a short season in Norway for Scandinavian passengers. The SeaDream I then started operating Caribbean cruises on Nov. 7 from Barbados but aborted those plans after a positive COVID-19 test during its first cruise.
