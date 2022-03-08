SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils Images of Ship Renovations
March 08, 2022
SeaDream Yacht Club is sprucing up its two 112-guest yachts with a more than $10 million upgrade and renovation project.
The project has been completed on SeaDream II. And, on March 26, SeaDream I goes into drydock for 54 days in Lisbon, Portugal, to undergo identical renovations.
Passengers appear to love the updates. Quotes from recent SeaDream II guests include “Love all the updates,” “New spaces are outstanding,” “Simply beautiful,” and “First class.”
The dozens of upgrades include a complete renovation of staterooms, starting from the bare steel, with the installation of all-new hardware and soft furnishings and streamlined storage areas.
Staterooms also got state-of-the-art electrical upgrades, including USB/USBC charging ports, Wi-Fi, and sensor lighting. New 55-inch LED TVs were installed in all staterooms, offering a wide selection of movies, TV channels, and an infotainment system.
Bolidt decking was installed on outside decks, a modern, synthetic and durable substance.
New Seóra Balinese Dream Beds were installed outside, along with sun loungers, and stargazers handcrafted from premium mahogany, complete with Loro Piana Italian upholstery and cushions and bespoke Frette Italian towels. Two new couples’ hot tubs on Deck 6 forward provide unobstructed 360-degree views and two new outdoor rain showers are for cooling off after sunbathing.
Also new are embroidered silk pajamas given to guests when they reserve a Balinese bed to sleep under the stars.
Founded in 2001, SeaDream Yacht Club’s motto is “It’s yachting, not cruising.” The company provides a boutique yachting experience, calling on small harbors and secluded ports around the world on seven- to 15-day voyages. Fares include services, activities, water toys, cuisine, wine and premium drinks, and gratuities.
