SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils Images of Ship Renovations

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton March 08, 2022

Top of the Yacht bar on SeaDream's two yachts
The spruced-up Top of the Yacht bar on SeaDream II and soon-to-be done on SeaDream I. (Photo via SeaDream Yacht Club)

SeaDream Yacht Club is sprucing up its two 112-guest yachts with a more than $10 million upgrade and renovation project.

The project has been completed on SeaDream II. And, on March 26, SeaDream I goes into drydock for 54 days in Lisbon, Portugal, to undergo identical renovations.

Passengers appear to love the updates. Quotes from recent SeaDream II guests include “Love all the updates,” “New spaces are outstanding,” “Simply beautiful,” and “First class.”

The dozens of upgrades include a complete renovation of staterooms, starting from the bare steel, with the installation of all-new hardware and soft furnishings and streamlined storage areas.

new look to Yacht Club stateroom on SeaDream
The new look to a Yacht Club stateroom on SeaDream II. (Photo via SeaDream Yacht Club)

Staterooms also got state-of-the-art electrical upgrades, including USB/USBC charging ports, Wi-Fi, and sensor lighting. New 55-inch LED TVs were installed in all staterooms, offering a wide selection of movies, TV channels, and an infotainment system.

Bolidt decking was installed on outside decks, a modern, synthetic and durable substance.

New couples hot tubs installed on SeaDream II.
New couples hot tubs installed on SeaDream II and will be on SeaDream I as well. (Photo via SeaDream Yacht Club)

New Seóra Balinese Dream Beds were installed outside, along with sun loungers, and stargazers handcrafted from premium mahogany, complete with Loro Piana Italian upholstery and cushions and bespoke Frette Italian towels. Two new couples’ hot tubs on Deck 6 forward provide unobstructed 360-degree views and two new outdoor rain showers are for cooling off after sunbathing.

New Balinese beds for daytime sun-bathing and sleeping under the stars.
New Balinese beds for daytime sun-bathing and sleeping under the stars. (Photo via SeaDream Yacht Club)

Also new are embroidered silk pajamas given to guests when they reserve a Balinese bed to sleep under the stars.

Founded in 2001, SeaDream Yacht Club’s motto is “It’s yachting, not cruising.” The company provides a boutique yachting experience, calling on small harbors and secluded ports around the world on seven- to 15-day voyages. Fares include services, activities, water toys, cuisine, wine and premium drinks, and gratuities.

For more information, click here.

