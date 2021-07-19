Seven Carnival Ships To Resume Service in September and October
Three more Carnival Cruise Line ships will resume service in September, with an additional four scheduled to reenter service in October.
By October, 15 ships, representing upward of half of the line’s fleet, will have resumed service.
Carnival Glory will resume service from New Orleans, Carnival Pride from Baltimore on Sept. 12 and Carnival Dream from Galveston on Sept. 19.
Carnival Conquest resumes service from Miami on Oct. 8, Carnival Freedom from Miami on Oct. 9, Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral on Oct. 11 and Carnival Sensation from Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 21.
Carnival will continue to operate its ships as vaccinated cruises through at least October.
In related developments, Carnival said it is notifying travel advisors and guests regarding “an extension in its pause of operations through Sept. 5 for Carnival Pride from Baltimore, Sept. 11 for Carnival Dream from Galveston, Oct. 4 for Carnival Conquest from Miami and Oct. 16 for Carnival Sensation from Mobile.”
Also, cruises on “Carnival Sunshine from Charleston, Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral will be canceled through Oct. 31. In addition, a three-day cruise on Carnival Miracle from Long Beach on Sept. 24 is being canceled, and then Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Long Beach on Sept. 27,” the line said.
“We are very excited about our restart and greatly appreciate the support of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.
“By the end of July, we will have five ships in our restart plan, including the introduction of service on Mardi Gras, and we are seeing a great combination of strong demand and strong guest satisfaction scores tied to the positive guest experience on board.”
Unvaccinated passengers will be subject to COVID-19 testing pre-cruise and pre-embarkation on cruises of more than four days.
They will also be charged a fee of $150 per person to cover the costs of testing and screenings.
Carnival is also limiting its supervised youth programs to vaccinated children 12 years and older, at least through October.
“Our plan envisions successfully bringing back our entire fleet by the end of the year, returning to full service – most especially for the millions of families who sail with us – and building back our business for the benefit of our guests, employees and the tens of thousands of jobs and local businesses that depend on our company,” Duffy said.
“We will continue to offer exemptions to our unvaccinated guests on a limited, capacity-managed basis within 14 days of sailing as we finalize the vaccinated guest count. The more bookings we initially secure for our cruises with fully vaccinated guests, the more exemptions we can ultimately offer for those unvaccinated guests already booked and those wishing to sail.”
