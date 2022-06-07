Silversea Unveils Eight Enhanced Restaurants for New Silver Nova
Silversea Cruises’ newest ship, Silver Nova, due out in 2023, will be a slightly larger evolution of its popular Silver Muse class of ships. As a result, several restaurants are getting larger, and the space per passenger is higher with a 1:1.3 crew-to-guest ratio.
The 54,700-gross-ton Silver Nova will accommodate up to 728 passengers.
The ship will have eight restaurants, which are familiar to Silversea guests. Silver Nova has an innovative, asymmetrical design, which will allow for roomier, more open spaces, and more connection with the seas. It also will be free of local emissions while at port for more sustainable cruise travel.
“Characteristic of Silver Nova, which will push boundaries in cruising, the dining experience aboard our newest ship will represent the latest iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer, Silversea Cruises. “From S.A.L.T. Kitchen — the first large-scale regional restaurant at sea — to The Marquee on Deck 10, each of Silver Nova’s restaurants will benefit from innovative design solutions that will bring the destination into view like never before. Food and drink has long been core to the cruise experience for our guests; with Silver Nova, we are enriching Silversea’s trademark dining experiences — which are among the finest at sea.”
With both formal and informal options, Decks 3, 4, and 5 will accommodate indoor restaurants, while The Marquee on deck 10 will house two outdoor dining options, Spaccanapoli and The Grill.
The largest of Silver Nova’s restaurants with a capacity of 340, La Terrazza will have both indoor and outdoor spaces on Deck 4, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with open seating. Reimagined with a vibrant color palette, La Terrazza will have floor-to-ceiling windows and an expansive terrace for up to 90 diners. The venue will feature a large buffet area during the day, while decorative, fluted glass screens will enclose the space during dinner. The space will have a curved layout on the port side, while running to the ship’s aft on the starboard side.
Atlantide will be the most spacious of Silver Nova’s restaurants, accommodating 270 guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Deck 3. The décor will feature fluted glass, metal trim, and natural stone flooring and an elegant chandelier.
When S.A.L.T. Kitchen launched aboard Silver Moon, it became the first large-scale regional restaurant at sea. Aboard Silver Nova, the venue – which serves local dishes and ingredients from the local region – will move to Deck 3, with a capacity of 160, accommodating larger groups.
La Dame – Silversea’s signature French restaurant – will host 70 guests in an elegant, formal setting on Deck 4. It will have an open entranceway, high ceilings and sizeable windows. Hand-made Lalique crystal panels – including the Masque de Femme design – and a Hirondelles crystal chandelier will greet guests.
Something new in a way is The Marquee on Deck 10. The al fresco dining venue will welcome up to 220 guests, incorporating The Grill and Spaccanapoli, two of Silversea’s signature venues. The Grill features the line’s trademark “hot rocks” concept in which guests cook their steaks and fish to their liking, while Spaccanapoli offers pizza and more. Due to its proximity to the swimming pool, The Marquee will serve casual fare by day and offer dinner under the stars by night.
In addition to eight restaurants, Silver Nova will host up to 70 guests in the vibrant Arts Café—a welcoming space in which to enjoy snacks and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere. Relocated to the center of the ship, the 106m2 Arts Café will benefit from ample natural light thanks to a double-height, glazed atrium.
Other dining spots include jazz-club-inspired Silver Note on Deck 5 and the 40-seat Kaiseki for Asian cuisine.
Complimentary in-suite dining is available around the clock and includes the Otium menu, which features lobster and caviar in brioche rolls to a range of gourmet popcorn.
