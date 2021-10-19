Silversea’s New Wellness Program To Redefine Pampering at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton October 19, 2021
Ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises will unveil a new wellness program, Otium, on new ship Silver Dawn, which enters service in spring 2022. It will include enhancements to suites, dining and the spa.
In a nod to the cruise line’s Italian heritage, Otium was inspired by the leisurely nature of the ancient Roman lifestyle. In Roman culture, Otium — the opposite of negotium, the nonexistence of pleasure — was time dedicated to leisure, in which people bathed, conversed, sang, theorized, drank, ate and relaxed.
Silversea said Otium is built on the principles that wellness should be a natural, enjoyable part of the day; that living well and being well are not mutually exclusive; and that wellness need not be a solitary, silent experience, but rather a social pursuit that is best enjoyed with others.
“Silversea has long excelled at enabling guests to ‘travel deeper in luxury’,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer of Silversea Cruises. “While the immersive aspect of our offering is easy to convey, the luxuriousness of our product can often seem intangible: guests really need to see it – to live it – to fully appreciate it. Otium is unlike any other wellness program; it aligns perfectly with our brand positioning and will weave a tapestry of unprecedented comfort around our guests. It will revolve around instant gratification, extending the luxurious pampering for which Silversea is famous to different areas of the ship, from guests’ suites to the redesigned spa area and beyond. Otium will transform the way guests relax and enjoy their personal space. It will be an elevation of our already high levels of comfort.”
In a recent pilot of the new wellness program, Silversea showcased the following experiences.
Better Sleep
Aboard Silver Dawn, every suite category will get an Otium-inspired mattress designed for the ultimate sleeping experience. The cruise line’s pillow menu will expand to include customizable down and feather blends, memory foam, firm down and improved down alternatives.
Bathing Experiences
Every suite category on Silver Dawn will offer both a walk-in shower and a bath. Otium will offer a bespoke bathing experience, prepared by Silversea’s butlers, that includes plush Otium bathrobes, bath salts and soothing candle lights. They will unwind to the playlist of their choice while savoring caviar canapés, chocolate truffles and champagne, among other comforts.
The Balcony
Otium will encourage travelers to enjoy the views. In cool conditions — such as Antarctica, the Arctic or the Russian Far East — Silversea will offer a cashmere blanket, appetizers and the first hot chocolate menu at sea. In warmer climates — from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean and beyond — guests can stay cool with body mists, sun creams, cocktails and gourmet bites.
Comfort Food
With Otium, Silversea is enhancing its food and drink offering with the addition of an in-suite comfort food menu, available 24 hours per day. Designed to enhance guests’ movie nights, pre-dinner aperitifs and other moments of leisure, signature dishes will range from lobster and caviar in brioche rolls to a selection of gourmet popcorn.
The Spa Experience
Silver Dawn’s spa will be redesigned to offer a selective treatment menu. In addition to massages and other treatments, guests can unwind and socialize in the spa’s thermal areas with a glass of champagne or signature snacks, from caviar to truffles.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Europe, Caribbean, Antarctica, Asia, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS