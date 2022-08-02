Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Ocean Cruise Lines
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz August 02, 2022
The 2022 Travvys have arrived! An important award that recognizes travel companies and brands chosen by travel advisors, voting is open now in categories including hotels and resorts, destinations and cruise lines.
The winners are expected to be announced during an awards gala on November 3, 2022.
Curious to see which cruise lines made the cut for the year’s best? Categories include best regional cruise line, best cruise entertainment, best cruise line by price category and best cruise line by size capacity.
Check out some of the most popular cruise line categories and their hopeful winners below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!
Best Cruise Line - Alaska
— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— UnCruise Adventures
Best Cruise Line - Asia
— Oceania Cruises
— Princess Cruises
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— Windstar Cruises
Best Cruise Line - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific
— Carnival Cruise Line
— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Paul Gauguin Cruises
— PONANT
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Windstar Cruises
Best Cruise Line - Hawaii
— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— UnCruise Adventures
Best Cruise Line - Caribbean
— Carnival Cruise Line
— Celebrity Cruises
— Disney Cruise Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Virgin Voyages
— Windstar Cruises
Best Cruise Line - Central & South America
— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Lindblad Expeditions
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Silversea Cruises
Best Cruise Line - Europe
— Celebrity Cruises
— Costa Cruises
— Holland America Line
— MSC Cruises
— Oceania Cruises
— Princess Cruises
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Viking
— Virgin Voyages
— Silversea Cruises
Best Cruise Line - Expedition/Adventure
— American Queen Voyages
— Atlas Ocean Voyages
— Celebrity Cruises
— Hurtigruten
— Lindblad Expeditions
— PONANT
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— UnCruise Adventures
— Viking
Best Cruise Line - Family
— Carnival Cruise Line
— Disney Cruise Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
Best Cruise Line - Large (over 1,000 Cabins)
— Carnival Cruise Lines
— Celebrity Cruises
— Disney Cruise Line
— Holland America Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Virgin Voyages
Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins)
— Atlas Ocean Voyages
— Azamara
— Lindblad Expeditions
— Paul Gauguin Cruises
— PONANT
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— UnCruise Adventures
— Windstar
Best Contemporary Cruise Line
— Carnival Cruise Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Royal Caribbean International
Best Premium Cruise Line
— Azamara
— Celebrity Cruises
— Disney Cruise Line
— Holland America Line
— Oceania Cruises
— Princess Cruises
— Virgin Voyages
Best Luxury Cruise Line
— Atlas Ocean Voyages
— Cunard
— Paul Gauguin Cruises
— PONANT
— Scenic Cruises
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— Viking
— Windstar Cruises
Which cruise lines are your absolute favorites? Click here and vote for the ones you love today!
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS