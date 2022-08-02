Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Tue August 02 2022

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Ocean Cruise Lines

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz August 02, 2022

Bow of cruise ship in ocean.
Bow of cruise ship in ocean. (photo via zennie / E+)

The 2022 Travvys have arrived! An important award that recognizes travel companies and brands chosen by travel advisors, voting is open now in categories including hotels and resorts, destinations and cruise lines.

The winners are expected to be announced during an awards gala on November 3, 2022.

ADVERTISING

Curious to see which cruise lines made the cut for the year’s best? Categories include best regional cruise line, best cruise entertainment, best cruise line by price category and best cruise line by size capacity.

Check out some of the most popular cruise line categories and their hopeful winners below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

Best Cruise Line - Alaska

— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— UnCruise Adventures

Seven Seas Splendor at sea
Seven Seas Splendor. (Photo via Regent Seven Seas Cruises)


Best Cruise Line - Asia

— Oceania Cruises
— Princess Cruises
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— Windstar Cruises

Best Cruise Line - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific

— Carnival Cruise Line
— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Paul Gauguin Cruises
— PONANT
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Windstar Cruises

Best Cruise Line - Hawaii

— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— UnCruise Adventures

Princess Cruises' new Enchanted Princess
Princess Cruises has named its new 2020 ship Enchanted Princess. (courtesy of Princess Cruises.)


Best Cruise Line - Caribbean

— Carnival Cruise Line
— Celebrity Cruises
— Disney Cruise Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Virgin Voyages
— Windstar Cruises

Best Cruise Line - Central & South America

— Celebrity Cruises
— Holland America Line
— Lindblad Expeditions
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Silversea Cruises


Best Cruise Line - Europe

— Celebrity Cruises
— Costa Cruises
— Holland America Line
— MSC Cruises
— Oceania Cruises
— Princess Cruises
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Viking
— Virgin Voyages
— Silversea Cruises

MSC Grandiosa departs Genoa.
PHOTO: MSC Grandiosa departs Genoa. (photo via MSC Cruises Media)

Best Cruise Line - Expedition/Adventure

— American Queen Voyages
— Atlas Ocean Voyages
— Celebrity Cruises
— Hurtigruten
— Lindblad Expeditions
— PONANT
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— UnCruise Adventures
— Viking

Best Cruise Line - Family

— Carnival Cruise Line
— Disney Cruise Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International

Best Cruise Line - Large (over 1,000 Cabins)

— Carnival Cruise Lines
— Celebrity Cruises
— Disney Cruise Line
— Holland America Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Princess Cruises
— Royal Caribbean International
— Virgin Voyages

Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins)

— Atlas Ocean Voyages
— Azamara
— Lindblad Expeditions
— Paul Gauguin Cruises
— PONANT
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— UnCruise Adventures
— Windstar

Ponant, Le Commandant Charcot, expedition cruise, expeditions ships, Antarctica
PONANT's Le Commandant Charcot. (photo via PONANT)

Best Contemporary Cruise Line

— Carnival Cruise Line
— MSC Cruises
— Norwegian Cruise Line
— Royal Caribbean International

Best Premium Cruise Line

— Azamara
— Celebrity Cruises
— Disney Cruise Line
— Holland America Line
— Oceania Cruises
— Princess Cruises
— Virgin Voyages

Wild Surf in Capri
Windstar Cruises' flagship Wind Surf in Capri. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Best Luxury Cruise Line

— Atlas Ocean Voyages
— Cunard
— Paul Gauguin Cruises
— PONANT
— Scenic Cruises
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises
— Seabourn
— Silversea Cruises
— Viking
— Windstar Cruises

Which cruise lines are your absolute favorites? Click here and vote for the ones you love today!

Sponsored Content

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
m left, Luigi Matarazzo, Fincantieri general manager merchant ships division and Harry Sommer, NCL president and CEO

NCL Takes Delivery of Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line

Atlas Ocean Voyages Names James Rodriguez President, CEO

Carnival Cruise Line Lifting Several COVID-Related Protocols

Royal Caribbean No Longer Requiring COVID Testing on Short Cruises

Silversea Unveils Largest-Ever Voyage Collection for 2024-25 Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS