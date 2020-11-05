Test Cruise Volunteers Already Raising Their Hands
Die-hard cruisers are already lining up, hands in the air. They’re ready to act as guinea pigs of sorts on the test voyages required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before cruising can resume with paying customers.
“How do we get on the various cruise lines’ list for provisional travelers?” asked Jeanne Morris, of JMorris Travel in suburban Atlanta, in an email to TravelPulse. “This is VERY exciting! I have clients chomping at the bit to get back to cruises (as well as my own family!). I want to do my part to get us back to the seas!”
Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales and trade support & service for Royal Caribbean International, said the test cruises could possibly start operating in December.
“I do believe they will take place next month, but I’m not confirming that to be absolutely certain because again, we’re working through all the details,” she said during her Nov. 4 Coffee Talk webinar with travel advisors.
Freed said the first cruises will be short sailings to the company’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, with employees and some volunteers. Who those volunteers will be is uncertain.
Yet, she said, there is a deluge of volunteers.
“We’re working through all the details and I see the inboxes filling up with people saying ‘I want to volunteer’ but again, send me an email to vickilovestravelagents@rccl.com if you truly do want to volunteer.”
Morris wants to be at the front of the line.
“It’s sort of like the old adage. Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it!” Morris wrote in an email. “It is the reason I volunteered for the trials of the vaccine for the COVID virus. It is something I can do to help get this over quicker! That, plus cruising is my favorite form of travel!”
Does Morris worry at all about going on a COVID-19 test cruise?
“Not in the slightest! I believe cruises were singled out by the CDC because there has been a long-standing dislike due to the prevalence of norovirus on cruises. I truly believe that those first cruises will be the safest in history! I also believe it is necessary for the public to see that they are safe!”
Morris said clients are asking when cruising will resume. “I do get multiple requests for ‘when are cruises going to start?’ all the time! Unfortunately, until the cruises actually start cruising, they are all hesitant to put their money out for a future cruise as sometimes the deposit and monies paid are not refundable,” Morris said. “I would be willing to leave tomorrow on a cruise. (Did I mention we love cruises? LOL!)”
