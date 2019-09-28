This Carnival Cruise Line Early Saver Sale Ends Monday
Carnival Cruise Line has initiated a flash sale, with flash being the operative word.
Carnival’s ‘Early Saver Sale’ is in effect until Monday, September 30, with cruises on numerous ships from numerous ports. The cruises begin as early as October with departure as late as February in some instances.
The key components are the fares and the deposit.
Carnival is offering up to 25% off fares, which in some cases makes them as low as $69 per person per day. In addition, deposits – which normally can run up to $250 per person – have been lowered to $50 per person. That includes travel on Carnival’s newest ships, the Horizon, Panorama and Vista.
And there are few, if any, restrictions on when and where you can travel to and from. Carnival is offering two- to five-day cruises during the special. You can sail from:
– Miami, Fla.
– Port Canaveral, Fla.
– Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
– Tampa, Fla.
– Jacksonville, Fla.
– San Diego, Calif.
– Mobile, Ala.
– New Orleans, La.
– Long Beach, Calif.
And the destinations on the itineraries are varied and plentiful. They include:
– Key West, Fla.
– Nassau, Bahamas
– Freeport, Bahamas
– Half Moon Cay, Bahamas
– Princess Cays, Bahamas
– Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos
– Amber Cove Island, Dominican Republic
– Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
– Ocho Rios, Jamaica
– Cozumel, Mexico
– Ensenada, Mexico
– Yucatan (Progreso), Mexico
– Costa Maya, Mexico
– Catalina Island, Calif.
