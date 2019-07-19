Travel Agent News From American Queen Steamboat Company
The sun is shining, a glorious breeze is upon us and our boats are sailing out at capacity—meaning we are full-steam ahead into our summer cruise season! This edition of our agent e-newsletter brings an array of information including updates on Victory Cruise Lines, popular holiday voyages, new training courses on the American Countess, promotions and more.
Be sure to visit our travel agent portal where you can access our Steamboat Academy training program, marketing collateral and more. If you have yet to set up your username, please click here and gain instantaneous access today!
Holiday Voyages on Sale NOW!
There is nothing more unique than experiencing the festive season in the antebellum South. Our holiday voyages are truly special and packed with joyful events including onboard festivities such as cookie decorating, tree trimming and holiday entertainment.
Voyages on the American Queen offer a variety of special themed events, including the holiday markets and an amazing celebratory evening at Nottoway Plantation with period-themed costumed performers, bonfires on the levee, special gala and fireworks.
Your clients may also join us on the American Duchess for an American Music Holiday that focuses on the sounds, scents, flowers and glittering décor of the season. Amazing holiday offers are available. Learn more about the holiday voyages by attending our live webinar on July 23rd.
We Won! Thank You For Your Vote!
Our most humble gratitude for your recent votes in awarding American Queen Steamboat Company as the Best River Cruise Line for U.S. Voyages. We are honored and thank you for your partnership.
Brand-New 2020 Voyages: Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway and Coastal New England
Let the M/V Victory I or M/V Victory II set the scene for exploration as we navigate through inland lakes and colorful harbors on an array of BRAND-NEW 2020 voyage itineraries. Our destination experts have curated voyages hand-crafted to deliver authentic adventures, immersive experiences and a lifetime of memories.
AQSC's Newest Paddlewheeler, the American Countess, Open for Sale!
While the American Countess is in the shipyard transforming for her inaugural voyage in 2020, sales have already shown recording-breaking interest! The American Countess will have different inclusions and a lower price point than the rest of the collection.
Of course, guests will still enjoy masterful regional cuisine, world-class entertainment, exciting shore excursions and outstanding service. This makes her an easy sell for your cost-conscience clients who are looking to explore America’s heartland with us. Join our live webinar on July 23rd for an overview presentation on the American Countess!
Travel Agent Guide
If you haven’t received your 2019-2020 Travel Agent Guide in the mail, click here to download it. This guide is an excellent resource for travel professionals and includes everything from deck plans and booking policies to tips on specialty travelers, commissionable enhancements and more!
Current Promotions
All of the offers below can be found on the website; however, we have linked the “Customizable” version of these offer flyers so that you can add your call to action and distribute to your client database.
American Queen Steamboat Company:
—2020 Voyages: Early Booking Discount – Save up to $1,200 per stateroom – must be booked between 8/1/19 and 10/31/19
—2019 Holiday Voyages: Up to $1,250 savings per person on select voyages – Extended for bookings through 8/31/19
Victory Cruise Lines:
—Ending soon: Fares from $2,499 (originally $6,395) per person on select 2019 Great Lakes cruises
—2020 Voyages Save up to $1,200 per stateroom on 2020 voyages. Ends 9/30/19.
SOURCE: American Queen Steamboat Company press release.
