Variety Cruises Launches New Itineraries in Tahiti and French Polynesia
The award-winning cruise line, Variety Cruises, launched a new French Polynesia itinerary that has departures starting from December 2020 through March 2021. It's a wonderful way to escape from the cold winter weather, enjoy Christmas and celebrate the New Year!
Sculpted by its lush green landscapes, crystal clear water and white, pink and black sand beaches, the French Polynesian Islands are, without a doubt, among the most beautiful places on Earth.
Variety Cruises guests will be able to indulge in the laid-back Polynesian way, while an on-board chef is prepared to deliver the most delectable meals based on local cuisines, seafood, taro and fruits.
From the moment guests board the Variety Cruises 25 cabin Motor-Sailer, the Panorama II, they will be welcomed by a crew that pays special attention to ensuring a wonderful mega yacht experience.
Whether guests are jumping off the sports platform of the Panorama II to snorkel or swim in the bright blue waters or adventuring through the jungles to discover the hidden waterfalls of Raiatea guided by an onboard naturalist, there is no better way to experience the incredible islands of the South Pacific than by small ship.
Variety Cruises’ guests receive the most intimate of experiences while on board a yacht that feels like their own.
Guests can select from a cruise itinerary for either seven nights and eight days exploring Tahiti and all but one of the Society Islands, or for an extended holiday sailing 11 nights and 12 days adventuring through the Society Islands as well as the Tuamotu Islands during Christmas and New Year’s.
Variety Cruises offers the most intimate of vacations with their small yachts and a two to one passenger to crew ratio. Enjoy the small ship advantages of being able to visit ports that larger cruise ships cannot access, and the relaxation that comes with being on a cruise that also offers one of the most culturally-enriching experiences of a lifetime.
Itinerary Highlights
—Papeete, Tahiti: Embark and disembark from the beautiful island of Tahiti, home to one of the only real cities in the French Polynesia. After venturing through the lush coastline, home to black sand beaches and tropical gardens, check out the exotic Papeete market.
—Bora Bora: Known for being one of the most beautiful places on earth, Bora Bora is an ideal vacation destination. Soak up the sun on the white sands of Matira Beach or take part in the optional excursions of snorkeling, island tours or lagoon voyages.
—Huahine: Home to the highest concentration of ancient temples in French Polynesia, Huahine is considered the cradle of Polynesian culture.
—Taha’a: This 33 square mile island is home to a true botanical paradise. Visit some of the finest vanilla plantations, enjoy the local fresh produce and snorkel through the beautiful waters.
—Raiatea: Translated as “faraway heaven,” Raiatea is known for its immense cultural history. Lead by our naturalist, venture up the Faaroa River by kayak and visit the ancient Marae Taputapuatea, a recent UNESCO World Heritage Site.
—Mo’orea: This heart-shaped island is known for its laid-back charm, massive volcanic mountains and sandy beaches. Our naturalist offers a choice of optional excursions, snorkeling with and feeding the stingrays or taking part in the three-hour Coconuts Hiking Tour.
Sailing Dates: December 10, 2020 - March 26, 2021
Starting from only $2,290 USD
Note: 10 percent Introductory Discount valid through October 10, 2020
Booking code: TAH2019
For more information, please contact a travel advisor or visit Variety Cruises at www.varietycruises.com.
SOURCE: Variety Cruises press release.
