Victory Cruise Lines Conducts Keel-Laying Ceremony for New Vessel

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti September 18, 2019

Keel-laying ceremony for M/V Ocean Victory.
PHOTO: Keel-laying ceremony for M/V Ocean Victory. (Photo courtesy of American Queen Steamboat Company)

Following a successful inaugural year of cruising the Great Lakes, and waterways and coasts of the American Borderlands, Victory Cruise Lines has now reached another milestone, thanks to a successful keel-laying for its highly-anticipated, new vessel, the M/V Ocean Victory. With it, Victory Cruise Lines plans on bringing its high standards of elegant cruising to both Alaska and British Columbia, beginning in Spring 2021.

The M/V Ocean Victory will be a Sunstone Ships’ third next-generation, INFINITY-class Vessel. European aesthetic and design, and Chinese ship-building efficiency combine to produce these intimate expedition ships that deliver on refinement, along with cutting-edge design and operations.

The Ocean Victory will include the following dynamic features:

— 104 meters long, 18 meters wide, with a draft of 5.1 meters

— Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6

— Featuring the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions

— Equipped with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and Zero Speed Stabilizers

With a passenger capacity of 200, and crew capacity between of 85 and 115, the Ocean Victory will be small enough to provide passengers with a sense of exclusivity, yet large enough to incorporate high-end facilities, such as a swimming pool, gym, spa, lounges, restaurants and bars, the Ocean Victory will surpass guests’ expectations of small-ship sailing.

Like its sister vessels, the M/V Victory I and M/V Victory II, Ocean Victory is designed to be agile enough to navigate the narrow locks and canals, hidden ports and secluded bays where larger ships dare not go. Its 2021 itineraries will take discriminating explorers up-close to discover the wonders of British Columbia and Alaska, both from on board ship and with immersive shore excursions.

