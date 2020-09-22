Victory Cruise Lines Offers Savings on New Ocean Victory
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Janeen Christoff September 22, 2020
Victory Cruise Lines is getting ready to welcome the Ocean Victory to its fleet, giving travelers a new vessel to choose from when exploring America’s last frontier.
The ship is highly advanced and is ideal for sailing in some of the earth’s most fragile environments, using the cleanest available fuel and giving guests access to waters that border unexplored wilderness.
Ocean Victory, which will join the Victory Cruise Lines fleet next year, combines comfort and safety with an “imperceptible environmental footprint.”
The ship is dedicated to providing its guests with an in-depth scientific exploration of Alaska’s wild waters.
Travelers sailing onboard this innovative ship will find onboard expedition experts specially trained to fill each day with exploration. Adventures include guided kayak groups, expert-led Zodiac trips, engaging conversations in the Expedition Lounge and more.
California Polytechnic State University Center for Coastal Marine Sciences will have students and faculty on board to provide guests with a unique level of understanding of the waters and marine life they are exploring.
Guests also have the chance to visit the Sitka Sound Science Center for a behind-the-scenes experience to learn about their latest findings.
Scientists from the Five Fingers Lighthouse research team will also share fascinating insights from their work with Frederick Sound’s abundant population of humpback whales. Guests will have the chance to hear their communication through special hydrophones, and experts will be on hand to interpret the meanings.
Right now, demand for 2021 cruises is high, particularly for the unique sailings offered by Ocean Victory. However, Victory Cruise Lines is offering guests the chance to save when booking during the inaugural season by September 30, 2020.
Trips are protected if guests change their minds about travel next year. Travelers can cancel their Alaska plans up to 120 days before their voyage departs and receive a full 100 percent refund. No questions asked.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS