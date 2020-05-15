Victory Cruise Lines' Ocean Victory to Debut in Alaska in 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company acquired Victory Cruise Lines in 2019 and, now, it is readying to embark on its next journey with its newest expedition ship, the Ocean Victory.
The ship will join the Victory Cruise Line fleet for small-ship sailings in 2021, taking passengers into some of the world’s most sensitive environments in a conscientious, safe way.
Ocean Victory puts the environment and its protection at the forefront. The ship uses the cleanest available fuel, offers unique access to wilderness waters and provides an unparalleled platform for discovery that features sliding observation decks for unique over-water viewing opportunities.
Sailings will be accompanied by expert scientists. Guests will travel in the company of the extraordinary expertise from California Polytechnic State University’s (Cal Poly’s) acclaimed Department of Marine Biology. Tours will be led by a respected team of expedition specialists.
Onboard, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of amenities. The new vessel offers two restaurants, an open-deck dining area, a piano bar, a library, a gym, a heated outdoor pool, a spa and a Jacuzzi as well as an observation lounge.
All staterooms are oceanview and give guests private, panoramic vistas of the surrounding scenery. Eighty percent will have balconies.
The Ocean Victory will make her debut in the spring of 2021 sailing 12-day Vancouver to Sitka, Alaska itineraries, 13-day southbound Sitka to Vancouver sailings and the 11-day Hidden Coast journey that sails from Vancouver to Seattle.
